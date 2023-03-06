TSMC (TSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TSMC (TSM) closed at $89.58, marking a -0.23% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the chip company had lost 5.14% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TSMC as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.21, down 13.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.3 billion, down 1.53% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $78.45 billion, which would represent changes of -14.76% and +3.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TSMC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TSMC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.03, so we one might conclude that TSMC is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that TSM has a PEG ratio of 0.8 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.8 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TSM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

