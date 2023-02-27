TSMC (TSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TSMC (TSM) closed at $87.30, marking a -0.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.31% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip company had lost 5.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TSMC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TSMC is projected to report earnings of $1.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.3 billion, down 1.53% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $78.45 billion, which would represent changes of -14.76% and +3.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. TSMC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TSMC has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.73 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.73.

We can also see that TSM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TSM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM)

