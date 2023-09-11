TSMC (TSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

TSMC (TSM) closed the most recent trading day at $89.60, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the chip company had lost 2.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.73%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TSMC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TSMC is projected to report earnings of $1.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 35.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.64 billion, down 17.75% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.82 per share and revenue of $66.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of -26.64% and -12.96%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% lower. TSMC is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, TSMC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.58, so we one might conclude that TSMC is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, TSM's PEG ratio is currently 3.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TSM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

