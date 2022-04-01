TSMC (TSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

TSMC (TSM) closed at $102.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the chip company had lost 4.16% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

TSMC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TSMC to post earnings of $1.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.97 billion, up 31.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.42 per share and revenue of $73.05 billion, which would represent changes of +31.55% and +28.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% lower within the past month. TSMC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TSMC has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.24 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.24, which means TSMC is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that TSM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TSM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.