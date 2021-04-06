TSMC (TSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TSMC (TSM) closed at $124.50, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip company had gained 3.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TSM as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 15, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, up 21.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.83 billion, up 24.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $55.21 billion, which would represent changes of +17.7% and +21.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% lower. TSM is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, TSM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.28, which means TSM is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Meanwhile, TSM's PEG ratio is currently 1.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.22 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

