TSMC (TSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

TSMC (TSM) closed the most recent trading day at $80.60, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the chip company had lost 1.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 13.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.34%.

TSM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.81, up 30.65% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.45 billion, up 21.84% from the year-ago period.

TSM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $43.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.05% and +25.86%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TSM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TSM is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TSM has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.08 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.08, so we one might conclude that TSM is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that TSM has a PEG ratio of 1.32 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.32 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.