TSMC (TSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

TSMC (TSM) closed at $111.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the chip company had lost 3.87% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.

TSMC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TSMC to post earnings of $1.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.97 billion, up 31.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.45 per share and revenue of $73.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +32.28% and +28.55%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TSMC is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, TSMC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.54. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.54.

We can also see that TSM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.06. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.06 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TSM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.