TSMC (TSM) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TSMC (TSM) closed at $172.07, marking a -0.92% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.41%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the chip company had gained 1.15% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of TSMC in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.74, signifying a 34.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.72 billion, up 31.48% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.45 per share and a revenue of $85.62 billion, indicating changes of +24.52% and +23.55%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, TSMC is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, TSMC is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.93. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.93 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that TSM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.02 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, positioning it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.