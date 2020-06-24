TSMC (TSM) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TSMC (TSM) closed at $56.58, marking a -0.32% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

TSM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, up 78.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.36 billion, up 33.72% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $46.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +30.23% and +33.31%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% higher. TSM currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note TSM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.27. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.27.

Also, we should mention that TSM has a PEG ratio of 1.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.22 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.