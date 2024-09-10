TSMC (TSM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

TSMC (TSM) closed the latest trading day at $162.43, indicating a -0.22% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the chip company had lost 2.89% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of TSMC in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.74, marking a 34.88% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $22.72 billion, reflecting a 31.48% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.45 per share and revenue of $85.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.52% and +23.55%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for TSMC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.22% increase. TSMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, TSMC is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.24. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.24 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that TSM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

