TSMC (TSM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, TSMC (TSM) reached $97.83, with a -0.83% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the chip company had gained 12.81% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.22% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of TSMC in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.34, down 26.37% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.99 billion, down 4.71% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.97 per share and revenue of $66.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of -24.35% and -12.42%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, TSMC is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, TSMC is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.85. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.85.

Meanwhile, TSM's PEG ratio is currently 2.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TSM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TSM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.