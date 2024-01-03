TSMC (TSM) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest market close, TSMC (TSM) reached $100.17, with a -1.34% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.18%.

The chip company's stock has climbed by 5.01% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of TSMC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.34, down 26.37% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $18.99 billion, indicating a 4.71% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for TSMC. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, TSMC holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TSMC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.5. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.5.

One should further note that TSM currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

