TSMC (TSM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, TSMC (TSM) closed at $142.79, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

Shares of the chip company witnessed a loss of 3.42% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 4.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of TSMC will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 18, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.29, signifying a 1.53% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $18.38 billion, showing a 9.96% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.16 per share and revenue of $85.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.92% and +23.24%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for TSMC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.2% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, TSMC is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, TSMC is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.95. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.95 of its industry.

Meanwhile, TSM's PEG ratio is currently 1.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry stood at 1.08 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.