TSMC (TSM) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

TSMC (TSM) closed the most recent trading day at $160, moving +1.85% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.1%.

The chip company's stock has climbed by 15.02% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of TSMC in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.33, showcasing a 16.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.92 billion, up 27.06% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.13 per share and revenue of $84.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.34% and +22.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.6% downward. At present, TSMC boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TSMC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.64. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.64 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that TSM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.13.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

