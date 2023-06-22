TSMC (TSM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TSMC (TSM) closed at $103.13, marking a +1.47% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the chip company had gained 12.77% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

TSMC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TSMC to post earnings of $1.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.52 billion, down 14.53% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.32 per share and revenue of $71.59 billion, which would represent changes of -19.03% and -5.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% lower. TSMC is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TSMC has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.1 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.1.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

