TSMC (TSM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

TSMC (TSM) closed at $112.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the chip company had gained 4.99% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TSM as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TSM is projected to report earnings of $0.92 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.90 billion, up 24.1% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TSM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.09% higher. TSM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, TSM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.15, which means TSM is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that TSM has a PEG ratio of 1.41 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TSM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

