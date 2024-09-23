TSMC (TSM) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw TSMC (TSM) ending at $174.76, denoting a +0.39% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip company had gained 1.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.02% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of TSMC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.74, marking a 34.88% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $22.72 billion, indicating a 31.48% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.45 per share and a revenue of $85.62 billion, signifying shifts of +24.52% and +23.55%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for TSMC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TSMC currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, TSMC is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.99. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.99.

Meanwhile, TSM's PEG ratio is currently 1.02. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

