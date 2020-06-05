TSMC (TSM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

TSMC (TSM) closed the most recent trading day at $55.20, moving +1.69% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 3.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TSM as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TSM to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 78.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.36 billion, up 33.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $46.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +30.23% and +33.31%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TSM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% higher. TSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TSM has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.42 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.42.

It is also worth noting that TSM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.