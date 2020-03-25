TSMC (TSM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

TSMC (TSM) closed the most recent trading day at $49, moving +0.27% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip company had lost 9.26% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 18.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 24.07% in that time.

TSM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TSM is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 76.32%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSM should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.9% lower within the past month. TSM currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, TSM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.24. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.24.

We can also see that TSM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 247, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.