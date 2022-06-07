TSMC (TSM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

TSMC (TSM) closed at $93.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.78% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the chip company had gained 6.66% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TSMC as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TSMC to post earnings of $1.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 59.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.68 billion, up 40.56% from the year-ago period.

TSM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.93 per share and revenue of $76.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +43.93% and +34.68%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TSMC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TSMC has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.7 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.7.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

