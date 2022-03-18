TSMC (TSM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

TSMC (TSM) closed the most recent trading day at $106.72, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the chip company had lost 11.08% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TSMC as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TSMC to post earnings of $1.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.97 billion, up 31.38% from the year-ago period.

TSM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.45 per share and revenue of $73.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +32.28% and +28.55%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TSMC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TSMC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.55, so we one might conclude that TSMC is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that TSM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TSM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

