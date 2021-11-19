TSMC (TSM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TSMC (TSM) closed at $124.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.71% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the chip company had gained 6.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TSMC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TSMC is projected to report earnings of $1.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.1 billion, up 27.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $58.66 billion, which would represent changes of +22.71% and +28.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TSMC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TSMC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.66, which means TSMC is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that TSM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

