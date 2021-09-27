TSMC (TSM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TSMC (TSM) closed at $116.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip company had lost 2.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TSM as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TSM to post earnings of $1.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.89 billion, up 22.66% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.02 per share and revenue of $56.52 billion, which would represent changes of +18.58% and +24.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TSM has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.77 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.77, so we one might conclude that TSM is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that TSM has a PEG ratio of 1.79 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.