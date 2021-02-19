TSMC (TSM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TSMC (TSM) closed at $136.66, marking a +1.51% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow 0%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TSM as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TSM is projected to report earnings of $0.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.83 billion, up 24.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $55.21 billion, which would represent changes of +18.29% and +21.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TSM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TSM is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, TSM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 33.57. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.57.

We can also see that TSM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

