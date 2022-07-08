TSMC (TSM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TSMC (TSM) closed at $81.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.07% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the chip company had lost 11.23% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TSMC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 14, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.47, up 58.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.68 billion, up 40.56% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.93 per share and revenue of $76.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +43.93% and +34.68%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TSMC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TSMC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.6. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.6.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.