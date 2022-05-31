TSMC (TSM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TSMC (TSM) closed the most recent trading day at $95.30, moving +1.63% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the chip company had gained 0.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

TSMC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.48, up 59.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.68 billion, up 40.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.93 per share and revenue of $76.53 billion, which would represent changes of +43.93% and +34.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TSMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TSMC has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.81 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.81.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

