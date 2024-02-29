TSMC (TSM) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The most recent trading session ended with TSMC (TSM) standing at $128.67, reflecting a +1.01% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.9%.

The the stock of chip company has risen by 12.77% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of TSMC in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.29, indicating a 1.53% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.38 billion, up 9.96% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.17 per share and revenue of $85.41 billion, which would represent changes of +19.11% and +23.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for TSMC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.01% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. TSMC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, TSMC is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.64. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.64.

We can additionally observe that TSM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.88. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 98, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

