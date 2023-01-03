TSMC (TSM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TSMC (TSM) closed at $74.03, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the chip company had lost 8.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.57%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TSMC as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.78, up 54.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.29 billion, up 28.96% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.29% higher within the past month. TSMC currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, TSMC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.75. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.75.

Investors should also note that TSM has a PEG ratio of 0.55 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TSM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TSM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

