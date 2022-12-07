TSMC (TSM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

TSMC (TSM) closed at $79.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the chip company had gained 22.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.7%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TSMC as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TSMC to post earnings of $1.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.29 billion, up 28.96% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.26 per share and revenue of $72.3 billion, which would represent changes of +51.94% and +27.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TSMC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TSMC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.71. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.71.

We can also see that TSM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM)

