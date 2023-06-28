TSMC (TSM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

TSMC (TSM) closed the most recent trading day at $100.92, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the chip company had gained 0.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.22%.

TSMC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TSMC is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.52 billion, down 14.53% from the year-ago period.

TSM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.32 per share and revenue of $71.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.03% and -5.65%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher within the past month. TSMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TSMC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.19. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.19.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.