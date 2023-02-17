TSMC (TSM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

TSMC (TSM) closed the most recent trading day at $90.10, moving -0.79% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip company had gained 2.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.12% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.48% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TSMC as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TSMC to post earnings of $1.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.3 billion, down 1.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $78.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of -14.76% and +3.39%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. TSMC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TSMC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.22. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.22.

Meanwhile, TSM's PEG ratio is currently 0.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TSM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

