TSMC (TSM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

TSMC (TSM) closed at $97.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip company had gained 16.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.53% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TSM as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TSM to post earnings of $0.92 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.90 billion, up 24.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.48 per share and revenue of $47.82 billion, which would represent changes of +61.86% and +38.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSM should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TSM is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, TSM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.41. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.41.

It is also worth noting that TSM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TSM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.