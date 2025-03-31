TSMC (TSM) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, TSMC (TSM) closed at $166, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.55% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the chip company had lost 8.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.22%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of TSMC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.02, up 46.38% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $25.2 billion, indicating a 33.55% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.15 per share and a revenue of $113.51 billion, representing changes of +29.97% and +26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.48% lower. TSMC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TSMC has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.06 right now. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.06.

Investors should also note that TSM has a PEG ratio of 0.57 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.57 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TSM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.