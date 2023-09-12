TSMC to invest up to $100 mln in Arm Holdings' IPO

Adds detail on Arm Holdings' IPO in paragraphs 2-3, comments from TSMC chairman paragraph4

TAIPEI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - TSMC 2330.TW, the world's largest contract chipmaker, will invest up to $100 million in chip designer Arm Holdings Plc's initial public share offering (IPO), it said on Tuesday.

SoftBank Group's 9984.T Arm Holdings, which launched the roadshow last week, aims to raise up to $4.87 billion in its U.S. IPO, according to a regulatory filing.

Arm has already signed up other major clients as cornerstone investors in its IPO, including Apple AAPL.O, Nvidia NVDA.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O, Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O, Intel INTC.O and Samsung Electronics 005930.KS.

TSMC's Chairman Mark Liu said last week that "Arm is an important element of our ecosystem, our technology and our customers' ecosystem. We want it to be successful, we want it to be healthy. That's the bottom line."

TSMC also agreed to purchase 10% equity interest in IMS Nanofabrication Global, LLC from Intel for up to $432.8 million, the company said in a statement.

The investment valued IMS Nanofabrication at approximately $4.3 billion, said Intel, which will retain majority ownership of IMS.

(Reporting by Meg Shen, Editing by Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((meg.shen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-39525805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.