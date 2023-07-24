News & Insights

TSMC to invest nearly $2.9 bln to build advanced chip plant in Taiwan - media

July 24, 2023 — 10:06 pm EDT

TAIPEI, July 25 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chip maker TSMC 2330.TW plans to invest nearly T$90 billion ($2.87 billion) to build an advanced chip testing and packaging facility in Taiwan's northern county of Miaoli, according to the official Central News Agency.

TSMC did not immediately respond to request for comment.

($1 = 31.3230 Taiwan dollars)

