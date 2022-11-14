US Markets
TSM

TSMC shares jump after Berkshire Hathaway discloses big stake

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

November 14, 2022 — 08:00 pm EST

Written by Ben Blanchard for Reuters ->

TAIPEI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - TSMC's 2330.TW, TSM.N Taiwan-listed shares opened up more than 4% on Tuesday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N said it had bought more than $4.1 billion of stock in the Taiwanese semiconductor maker.

The broader market .TWII was up around 1% shortly after opening.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

