TSMC shares jump after Berkshire Hathaway discloses big stake

TAIPEI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - TSMC's 2330.TW, TSM.N Taiwan-listed shares opened up more than 4% on Tuesday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N said it had bought more than $4.1 billion of stock in the Taiwanese semiconductor maker.

The broader market .TWII was up around 1% shortly after opening.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

