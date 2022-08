TAIPEI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Taiwan chipmaker TSMC 2330.TW fell as much as 2.98% on Tuesday, as investors closely watch a possible trip to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi later in the day which has angered China.

The main benchmark share index .TWII fell more than 2%.

(Reporting by Sarah Wu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((S.Wu@thomsonreuters.com;))

