US Markets
INTC

TSMC shares fall more than 3% after Intel's plan to expand advanced chip capacity

Contributor
Yimou Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

Shares of the world's largest contract chip manufacturer TSMC fell as much as 3% on Wednesday after Intel said it will greatly expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity and open its factories to outside customers.

TAIPEI, March 24 (Reuters) - Shares of the world's largest contract chip manufacturer TSMC 2330.TW fell as much as 3% on Wednesday after Intel INTC.O said it will greatly expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity and open its factories to outside customers.

The move by Intel is set to directly challenge the two companies in the world that can make the most advanced chips, Taiwan's TSMC and Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((yimou.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +886-2-8729-5122;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular