TAIPEI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Taiwan's TSMC 2330.TW, a major Apple AAPL.O supplier, dropped around 1% on opening on Friday after reports that China has widened curbs on iPhone use by state employees.

The broader index .TWII was down around 0.4%.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.