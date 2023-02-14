TSMC shares fall after Berkshire cuts stake

TAIPEI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Taiwan's TSMC 2330.TW, TSM.N opened 3.3% lower on Wednesday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N slashed its stake in the chipmaker.

Berkshire cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) by 86.2% to 8.29 million sponsored American depositary shares, a regulatory filing showed.

TSMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

