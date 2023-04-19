TSMC seeks up to $15 bln from US but objects to certain conditions- WSJ

April 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2330.TW is pushing back on some of the conditions the United States has attached to chip-factory subsidies, as it seeks up to $15 billion from the U.S. government, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

TSMC, which in December more than tripled its planned investment at its new Arizona plant to $40 billion, is concerned about rules that could require it to share profits from the factories and provide detailed information about operations, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

TSMC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

