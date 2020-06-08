TSMC says planned U.S. factory in line with company's interests

US Markets
HSINCHU, Taiwan, June 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's 2330.TW planned factory in the United States is "definitely in line with" the company's interests, Chairman Mark Liu told investors on Tuesday.

The move will help it gain the trust of clients and help boost its talent pool, Liu said at the company's annual general meeting in the northern Taiwanese city of Hsinchu.

