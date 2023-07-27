News & Insights

TSMC says it remains rooted in Taiwan as company ramps up global expansion

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 27, 2023 — 10:36 pm EDT

HSINCHU, Taiwan, July 28 (Reuters) - Chip giant TSMC 2330.TW CEO C.C. Wei said on Friday the Taiwanese company remains rooted to the island as the world's largest contract chip maker ramps up expansion abroad.

Wei made the comment at a ceremony to open a massive global research and development center in Taiwan's chip hub of Hsinchu.

