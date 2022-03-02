TSMC says checking impact from Taiwan power outages

TAIPEI, March 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan chip maker TSMC 2330.TW said on Thursday a number of its plants in Taiwan experienced short "power dips", after large parts of the island were hit by power cuts, and it was checking if there was "any actual impact".

TSMC is the world's largest contract chip maker.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

