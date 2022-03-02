TSM

TSMC says checking impact from Taiwan power outages

Contributors
Ben Blanchard Reuters
Yimou Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan chip maker TSMC said on Thursday a number of its plants in Taiwan experienced short "power dips", after large parts of the island were hit by power cuts, and it was checking if there was "any actual impact".

TSMC is the world's largest contract chip maker.

