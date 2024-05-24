TSMC Reports Shareholding Changes and Investments

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) has released an update.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSMC) has reported fluctuations in shareholdings among its board of directors, executive officers, and significant shareholders, alongside fixed-income investment activities in April 2024. The report highlighted minor changes in the number of shares held by key personnel, with details on specific transactions. Additionally, TSMC disclosed a substantial NT$52.4 billion in fixed-income asset acquisitions and a minor NT$0.8 billion disposition for the same period.

