TSMC Reports Asset Changes and Shareholding Updates

November 25, 2024 — 06:30 am EST

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) has released an update.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has reported changes in shareholdings among its board members and executives, as well as acquisitions and dispositions of assets totaling NT$52.4 billion and NT$1.2 billion, respectively, in fixed-income investments. Additionally, TSMC engaged in NT$3.7 billion in equity acquisitions and NT$0.6 billion in dispositions. No changes were noted in the capital appropriations or unsecured bonds issued for the period.

