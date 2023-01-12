US Markets
TSMC Q4 profit up 78%, beats market expectations

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

January 12, 2023 — 12:30 am EST

Written by Yimou Lee and Sarah Wu for Reuters ->

TAIPEI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC 2330.TW posted a 78% rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, as strong sales of advanced chips helped it defy a broader industry downturn that battered cheaper commodity chips.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) TSM.N, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier, saw net profit for the October-December period rise to T$295.9 billion ($9.72 billion) from T$166.2 billion a year earlier.

That compared with the T$289.44 billion average of 21 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 30.4420 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Sarah Wu; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

