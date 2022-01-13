US Markets
TSMC Q4 profit rises 16.4%, beats market forecasts

Yimou Lee Reuters
Sarah Wu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan chip company TSMC posted a 16.4% rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday, Reuters calculations show, boosted by a semiconductor boom for smartphones and laptops during the COVID-19 pandemic that led to a supply shortage of chips.

Net profit for October-December at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) TSM.N, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier, rose to T$166.2 billion ($6.01 billion) from T$142.8 billion a year earlier.

That was higher than the T$161.6 billion average of 22 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 27.6400 Taiwan dollars)

