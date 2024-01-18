TSMC Q4 Profit Down, Revenues Flat; Results Up Sequentially

(RTTNews) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. or TSMC (TSM) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit declined from last year, while revenue was essentially flat.

For the quarter, net income was NT$238.71 billion, down 19.3 percent from last year's NT$295.90 billion. Earnings per share fell to NT$9.21 or $1.44 per ADR unit, from prior year's NT$11.41.

Consolidated revenue was NT$625.529 billion, compared to NT$625.532 billion a year ago. In US dollars, revenue was $19.62 billion, down 1.5 percent year-over-year.

On a sequential basis, fourth-quarter results represented a 14.4 percent increase in revenue and a 13.1 percent increase in net income. In US dollars, fourth-quarter revenue increased 13.6 percent from the previous quarter.

Gross margin for the quarter was 53.0 percent, and operating margin was 41.6 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.