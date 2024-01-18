News & Insights

Markets
TSM

TSMC Q4 Profit Down, Revenues Flat; Results Up Sequentially

January 18, 2024 — 01:18 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. or TSMC (TSM) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit declined from last year, while revenue was essentially flat.

For the quarter, net income was NT$238.71 billion, down 19.3 percent from last year's NT$295.90 billion. Earnings per share fell to NT$9.21 or $1.44 per ADR unit, from prior year's NT$11.41.

Consolidated revenue was NT$625.529 billion, compared to NT$625.532 billion a year ago. In US dollars, revenue was $19.62 billion, down 1.5 percent year-over-year.

On a sequential basis, fourth-quarter results represented a 14.4 percent increase in revenue and a 13.1 percent increase in net income. In US dollars, fourth-quarter revenue increased 13.6 percent from the previous quarter.

Gross margin for the quarter was 53.0 percent, and operating margin was 41.6 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.