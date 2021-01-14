Markets
TSMC Q4 Net Income Up 23.0% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) reported net income of NT$5.51 per share or $0.97 per ADR unit for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Consolidated revenue was $12.68 billion, up 22.0% year-over-year.

"Our fourth quarter business was supported by strong demand for our industry-leading 5-nanometer technology, driven by 5G smartphone launches and HPC-related applications," said Wendell Huang, CFO of TSMC.

For first quarter 2021, the company projects: revenue to be between $12.7 billion and $13.0 billion. The management expects 2021 capital budget to be between $25 billion and $28 billion.

